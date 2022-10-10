Illabo community members attended what one described as their local "grand final day" at the 100th Illabo Show for the first time in three years on Saturday.
Show committee member David Carter said they welcomed "remarkably" more people through the gates as the weather delivered a great day.
"We don't have a football club, so this is our grand final day," he said.
"That's one of the reasons the Illabo Show is so successful, it's the one chance each year we can get together and catch up."
It's the first time the Illabo Show has been held since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mr Carter said the show had a plentiful farm produce section, more craft and handiwork entries than normal and an array of working dog and livestock competitions and awards to hand out.
Junee resident Carol Watchman entered two quilts and two framed cross stitches into the show, after picking up the skill when she retired.
She ended up winning three first places and picking up a second place award.
"I've never entered anything in a show before," she said.
"It was really exciting going in and seeing all the cards. I was thrilled."
Mrs Watchman said she now has her eye on the upcoming Junee Show in a few weeks.
As always, side show alley was popular among kids.
"The kids had fun between the puddles and the side shows," Mr Carter said.
He said the committee was happy with the decision to go ahead with the show.
"We had faith and confidence it was going to be fine, and it was," he said.
"It was a very successful day."
A special fireworks display was "definitely worth the wait" and a ploughing demonstration marked one of the first competitions that was held at the Illabo Show 100 years ago.
