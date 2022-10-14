Move straight in and enjoy

BED 3 | BATH 1 | CAR 1
Meticulously maintained and presented, this gorgeous home will sweep you off your feet according to selling agent Tori Wade.
"With ease of living at the forefront of design, hugged by beautifully established low-maintenance gardens, this property offers a space for everyone," Tori said.
The home is fully renovated with a fresh coat of paint, newly-laid carpet and flooring and modern inclusions throughout.
There are three bedrooms with built-in robes, a study that flows through to an open-plan living that includes a formal dining room featured at the front of the home overlooking the front yard and parkland.
The new country-style kitchen features a gas oven and cooktop, new dishwasher with ample storage and benchtop space.
The tidy bathroom is fitted with a shower, bath and separate toilet.
Comfort is assured with in-floor heating throughout and two split systems.
The beautifully-maintained yard includes a large pergola that overlooks a large split-level backyard.
Car accommodation includes a carport that runs through to a garage that can also be used as a second garden shed.
Superbly located in a quiet street, this established home is set on an 879-square-metre block, within easy walking distance to schools and shopping malls.
