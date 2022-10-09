Three separate appeals have been made by NSW Police to locate three 14-year-old teenage girls missing from Albury.
NSW Police confirmed on Monday morning Savina Clarke is believed to be with "the girl she went missing with".
Savina was last seen with another girl on Twin Circuit (also described as a court or crescent), Lavington, about 3pm on Friday.
"Savina is described as being of Aboriginal/Torres Strait Islander appearance, with long dark hair and brown eyes," police said.
"She was last seen wearing black tracksuit pants, a black jumper (possibly with a 'Lakers' or 'Chicago Bulls' logo) and her hair was in a low bun."
An earlier missing girl appeal sought help to find Jorga Burnes, last seen at the same time.
In other news
NSW Police also issued an appeal early Monday morning to locate Tayla Harmer, who was last seen at home in North Albury on Saturday.
Concerns are held for the teenager's welfare due to her age.
"Tayla is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 150 centimetres tall, of thin build and has brown hair," police said.
"She was last seen wearing a navy polo shirt and pink shorts.
"However, she may also be wearing black pants and a black jacket."
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of any of the three teenagers can contact Albury Police Station on (02) 6023 9299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000..
EARLIER: Albury police have appealed for help to find a 14-year-old girl missing since Friday afternoon.
Jorga Burnes was last seen at a home on Twin Court, Lavington, about 3pm that day.
Her family reported her missing to police, who began inquiries.
"Police and family have serious concerns for her welfare due to her disappearance being out of character, as well as her young age," police said in a statement.
"Jorga is described as being of Aboriginal/Torres Strait Islander appearance, approximately 150 to 155 centimetres tall, of medium build, and with long dark hair.
"She was last seen wearing a dark Chicago Bulls jumper and black leggings."
Anyone with information can contact Albury Police Station on (02) 6023 9299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.