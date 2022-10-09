Residents in parts of Wagga have been told to prepare to evacuate or be isolated as the Murrumbidgee River floods.
The river has now breached minor flood level sitting at 7.36 metres as of 5am Monday.
The NSW SES is advising people in the following area(s) to PREPARE TO EVACUATE due to predicted dangerous moderate flooding:
Wilks Park
Moorong & Edward St West
What evacuating residents need to do:
Residents of North Wagga have also been warned to prepare to isolate as the SES warn road access to the suburb may be affected by flood water, leaving residents cut off from the rest of the city.
The SES has already issued a PREPARE TO ISOLATE notice for the following areas:
North Wagga:
Flowerdale
What you need to do:
On Saturday night an evacuation order was also issued for Oura Beach.
Oura Beach Road is now closed.
The Wagga Beach car park, The Island Lane, opposite Wilks Park on Hampden Avenue, Kohlhagen's Road and Mundowy Lane also remain closed.
Local residents will have an opportunity to discuss the latest flood situation with SES with a meeting to be held at the North Wagga Hall at 6pm Monday night.
The event is also expected to be streamed via the Wagga SES Facebook Page.
The SES are asking people to monitor the situation and prepare to evacuate so that they can do so safely when instructed.
Wherever possible, people should prepare to stay with family or friends, or make other accommodation arrangements.
The SES cautioned residents choosing to remain in the area, saying they may become trapped without power, water, and other essential services.
"It may be too dangerous for NSW SES to rescue you," the SES warned.
What are we expecting?
The Bureau of Meteorology advises the Murrumbidgee River at Wagga may exceed the moderate flood level (9 metres) around Tuesday.
The river level may reach near 9.20 metres on Wednesday, with moderate flooding.
Based on predictions from the Bureau of Meteorology, the following areas may be impacted by dangerous floodwaters:
This event may change quickly. The SES will monitor the situation and update the warnings if the situation changes.
For more information:
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
