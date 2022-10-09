The Daily Advertiser
Free

SES issues evacuation order for parts of Wagga as Murrumbidgee River reaches minor flood level

AM
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated October 9 2022 - 11:28pm, first published 9:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A number of flood warnings are currently in place around Wagga and the surrounding district. Picture courtesy NSW SES.

Residents in parts of Wagga have been told to prepare to evacuate or be isolated as the Murrumbidgee River floods.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AM

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.