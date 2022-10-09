Oura residents say they are keeping an eye on the rising waters levels after riverside campers were ordered to leave by the NSW State Emergency Service.
The SES told campers at the Oura Beach to evacuate the area immediately on Saturday.
"You should evacuate to stay with family, friends, or alternate accommodation in areas unaffected by flooding," the warning stated
"If you remain in the area, you may become trapped without power, water, and other essential services.
"It may be too dangerous for NSW SES to rescue you, and buildings may not be able to withstand the impact of flood water."
On Sunday morning, the Murrumbidgee River had risen to almost covering the metal sculptures at Oura Beach.
Oura resident Den Pleming said the order made sense as the only road out of the camping area would get flooded before the actual camp sites.
"The last of the campers have gone. We're keeping an eye on the river level," she said.
"We're hoping for the best but you can't be too complacent."
Over at higher ground at 2A Alfred Street, Oura's former Presbyterian church stood ready to be activated as an evacuation centre if the river hit the nine-metre level.
Oura Progress Association secretary Sue Thomas said the group purchased the church with the help of a Clubs NSW grant after the 2012 floods exposed gaps in disaster preparations.
"We realised we had nowhere to go. [The church] was supposed to be the evacuation centre but it wasn't open and it wasn't suitable at all. Nobody out here could open it and the other hall and fire shed were underwater in 2012," she said.
The Progress Association has modernised and extended the church with a new kitchen and also stores a cache of equipment for the State Emergency Service.
Mrs Thomas said the group has also received another grant and would build a covered outdoor area.
