Some North Wagga residents say increased spills from Burrinjuck dam have put the area at a greater risk of flooding.
The NSW SES issued a 'Watch and Act' flood warning on Sunday for North Wagga residents as the Murrumbidgee River continues to rise.
Water NSW also told residents in low-lying areas that Burrinjuck Dam was at full capacity and flows would rise from 80,000 megalitres per day to 100,000 megalitres per day.
IN OTHER NEWS:
East St residents Chris and Wendy Cheney said while they were "being cautious" about the possibility of flooding, the alert from Water NSW was "a huge concern".
"Once they've lost control of what's coming out of the dam, we're just at the mercy of the water then," Mrs Cheney said.
"They should have had a lot more airspace in that dam than what they did."
People who live on East Street will be among the first Wagga residents affected by the rising river, with floodwaters expected to cut off their access to town via Mill Street.
Mr Cheney said she had done the groceries in preparation to isolate.
An East Street resident for 61 years, Mr Cheney said the area would only be at risk of flooding if the river rises above 9.8 metres.
"We're reasonably safe at 9.8 [metres]. After that, it gets very scary because they never finished the levee," he said.
Down the road, Phoebe and Steve Watts said they were still deciding if they should stay and prepare to isolate or if they should leave the area.
"It's hard to know because the information changes a lot and there's more rain coming this week," Mrs Watts said.
"We have things in a storage shed already, so we're just getting things out that are important at this point, and irreplaceable."
Mr Watts said they were living with "one foot in and one foot out" the door.
"We've decided now that we're packing our bags ready to go," he said.
Mrs Watts said she had hoped for flood prevention protocols from authorities regarding dams levels in preparation for predicted wet weather.
"All I know is that it would seem the dams could be better managed to be able to avoid floods like this," she said.
"If us residents are aware about the weather that's coming, then why are they not making bigger plans to save for a disaster?"
The Murrumbidgee River is expected to exceed the minor flood level of 7.3m overnight on Sunday into Monday, according to NSW SES. It's expected to peak at 9m sometime on Tuesday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.