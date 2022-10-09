The winner of a Riverina festival's top prize says he was "gobsmacked" when he heard the news.
Ballarat's Grahame Edmonds was awarded first place in the National Farm Art Sculpture competition at Lockhart's Spirit of the Land Festival at the weekend.
He said it was the first prize he had won for his sculptures, after he picked up the art form six years ago.
"I was a bit gobsmacked. I was hopeful but I really didn't expect to win," he said.
"I'm very proud to have the opportunity to say I've won that competition."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Mr Edmonds said he began by "welding stuff together" and creating garden art for markets as a creative outlet for his mental health. He eventually found Lockhart's Spirit of the Land Festival, which he has entered several times before.
He said his idea behind his piece "Bin Chook" which took out the $10,000 prize for best National Farm Art Sculpture came about organically.
"I was just looking for something different really, and the bin chickens just came up in the thought process at one stage," he said.
"I was lucky enough to be at an auction where all this stuff was and I just thought 'yeah, that will all make that perfectly'."
Spirit of the Land organiser Peter Veneris said the festival was a success, after a rocky week leading up to the event.
"We're very happy with the response, particularly given the weather forecasts we had at the beginning of the week and also the bad weather we had during the week," he said.
"It's just had a good vibe, and the local community especially is just happy to have their festival back."
Lockhart resident Robyne Smith said she was happy to see the community out and about to support the festival.
"It's so great to see a lot of local people putting things in with the sculptures," she said.
"This is the most local I've seen it. Lots of young children and a couple of older people who have entered things in, which is really good to see."
Howlong couple Phil and Lesley Wales said while there weren't as many people as previous years, it was still a great day out.
"The sculptures are amazing. It's wonderful," Mrs Wales said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.