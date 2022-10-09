Jack Harper went within centimetres of becoming a four-time winner of the Mirrool Silo Kick.
Harper won the last three editions of the popular event before COVID struck.
He was able to clear the silo to join Nathan Tiyce in the final but neither could repeat the dose with the $3000 winners cheque on the line.
Organiser Jason Bryce was disappointed the silos ended up being the winner as the event returned on Saturday.
"There's three kicks - they must get it on the roof for the first final, kick it over the roof for the second final and in the last three kicks they must clear the silo," Bryce said.
"Jack Harper couldn't quite do it.
"Jack kicked it and cleared it but it touched the gutter on the other side.
"All you could hear was the boys on the other side and they called and said 'ding'.
"It just touched but I wished he had have won it as I don't like it when the silos win."
While overcast skies greeted the event's return on its 30th birthday, Bryce was still pleased with how everything unfolded.
"It was great to be back," Bryce said.
"Because it was overcast we didn't have a big crowd but there was probably 200 to 250 people there."
Theo Fairman won the under 16s kick while Hayden Walsh claimed the under 13s division.
It wasn't just about kicking either with Hannah Maguire taking out the women's gum boot toss while there were netball challenges and tug-of-wars to ensure plenty of different options for everyone to get involved on the day.
Between $10,000 to $15,000 was raised to support CanAssist in the Temora and Ardlethan districts.
After such a long break, Bryce was pleased to see the community be able to get back together.
"It was a great day all round," he said.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
