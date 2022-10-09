Sasha brings up success at Menangle

Sasha added to her impressive run this season with a Waratah Series Final win at Menangle on Saturday night.
Despite driving rain, the metropolitan meeting was able to take place.
Wagga trainer Norm Jerrick they may have made the trip vain but was thrilled not only to get on the track but with his mare's performance.
"You have to have a bit of luck occasionally," Jerrick said.
"She went well, they didn't run much time as they went a bit slow in the middle stages, but she got home good.
"I was very pleased."
Coming up with barrier one, Sasha ended up three back on the pegs but she never passed a horse on her way to a two-metre victory.
Instead Amanda Turnbull was able to secure an inside run.
Jerrick was pleased with how she was able to finish off.
"She got home in a quick time, I don't know what it was for that last quarter but it must have been pretty quick as from the leader it was 27 something and she came from three back," he said.
Sasha has recorded five of her seven career wins this season.
She won once at two, in the NSW Breeders Challenge heat, and then over a year later before striking some good form as a four-year-old.
Jerrick believes being able to place her better has been the key to success.
"It's just luck in running," he said.
"She has a certain way of racing and that's it. In her last two starts she's just had that perfect run and it suits her.
"She doesn't mind if the pace is or whatever they do if she has a helmet to follow she gets home good. It's just her racing pattern."
Sasha is getting up in grade as a ratings 64 but Jerrick just wants to keep her racing around Wagga.
"She's not a city class horse, that was a country field and we managed to beat them," he said.
It was a strong night for Riverina connections at Menangle.
Former Junee reinsman Cameron Hart won four races to add to his lead in the NSW driver's premiership.
Port Au Prince, who is part owned by Wagga's Brian Hay and Terry McMillan, also made it four wins on the trot for former Ganmain trainer KerryAnn Morris.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
