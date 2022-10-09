The Daily Advertiser

Alleged axe threat on firefighter, caravan fire at Wagga during warning to Wilks Park campers of flood risk

Rex Martinich
By Rex Martinich
Updated October 9 2022 - 7:03am, first published 2:50am
A still-smouldering caravan that was allegedly set alight during an alleged confrontation at Wilks Park on Saturday between a resident and an RFS firefighter. Picture by Madeline Begley.

A man has been charged after allegedly confronting a volunteer firefighter with an axe during an attempt to warn Wilks Park campers about the risk from the rising Murrumbidgee River.

