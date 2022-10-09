A man has been charged after allegedly confronting a volunteer firefighter with an axe during an attempt to warn Wilks Park campers about the risk from the rising Murrumbidgee River.
The man also allegedly set fire to his caravan during the incident early on Saturday afternoon.
"At about 12.15pm on Saturday, Rural Fire Service members attended a caravan park in North Wagga to advise residents to leave due to the risk of impending flood waters," a NSW Police spokesperson said.
"A 38-year-old man allegedly became argumentative when advised to leave and threatened an RFS member with an axe.
"It's further alleged the man then lit a fire in his caravan, causing significant damaged, before fleeing."
The burnt-out caravan was still smouldering near the Wilks Park toilet block on Sunday morning with multiple jerry fuel cans and gas bottles left at the scene.
"Police were alerted and officers from Riverina Police District attended and arrested the man," a NSW Police spokesperson said.
"He was taken to Wagga Police Station where he was charged with stalk/intimidate intend fear of physical harm and armed with intent to commit indictable offence.
"He was bail refused to appear at Wagga Bail Court on Sunday."
Wilks Park remains officially closed after campers were told to leave during flood conditions in August and a temporary dirt levee was created across its vehicle entry point.
ON Sunday, NSW SES again urged any people in the Wilks Park area to prepare to evacuate ahead of rising flood waters overnight on Sunday.
The park across the river from Wagga's Central Business District has an ongoing issue with homeless people setting up-long term camps with tents, cars and caravans in the area that is intended as a free short-stay park.
