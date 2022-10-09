Missing Deni Ute Muster worker now located safe and well, police say

Police say a man missing from Deniliquin has been located safe and well.
The 37-year-old was last seen at a golf club on Gold Club Road, Deniliquin about 12.10am on Saturday, October 1.
Family reported his disappearance to Murray River Police District when he failed to contact them.
Just before 4pm on Saturday, October 8, the man presented himself to Albury Police Station.
"Police would like to thank the public and media for their assistance," police said in a statement.
The man, who was attending the Deni Ute Muster, was seen leaving room 7 at the resort at 12.10am.
