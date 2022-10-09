The Daily Advertiser

Luke Ingram, Tyler Jones and Troy Barby return to fold at Kangaroos

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated October 9 2022 - 3:59am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke Ingram will be back in Kangaroos colours in 2023 after a season with Queensland Cup club Mackay Cutters. He will be joined by Troy Barby, who is making his return to the sport.

Kangaroos have added some forward power with a couple of familiar faces set to return to the club in 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.