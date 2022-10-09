Kangaroos have added some forward power with a couple of familiar faces set to return to the club in 2023.
After making the move to Queensland Cup outfit Mackay this year, Luke Ingram will return to the Wagga club.
Initially making the move to Group Nine with Albury in 2019, Ingram had a season with Kangaroos under Simon Woolford in 2021.
Kangaroos president Peter Hurst is thrilled to have him back on board.
"He's a great addition and it is good that he's come back," Hurst said.
"We were thrilled that he wanted to go better his footy but also glad he's back for 'Roos as he'll be a very strong member of our forward pack."
Ingram played five games for the Cutters in the Queensland Cup this season.
Hurst expects the time at that level will have really helped develop his game.
"We've stayed in contact over the last 12 months and he said with that next level of coaching he's absorbed it all and is a better player for it," he said.
Ingram will be joined by fellow Bombala product Tyler Jones, who also links back with Kangaroos after playing for the club in 2021.
Hurst believes his versatility will help the club's depth.
"They are both good club fellas, they commit to everything they train 110 per cent, if anything is on they are the first ones there, and the last to leave but he (Jones) is a good addition to the club and will fit into the back line there somewhere," he said.
Kangaroos will also welcome back Troy Barby to the club.
Barby left Kangaroos for Gundagai in 2019.
He spent three seasons with the Tigers, and was injured for their 2020 premiership, but didn't play rugby league at all this year.
Instead he played five games for Farrer League club North Wagga's reserves, where he was named in their best four times, before picking up another injury issue.
However Hurst believes he will really add to the Kangaroos pack.
"We've spoken to him a few times over the last couple of years and with the stabilisation of the senior group has helped us to maintain and attract players and I think he was attracted to where we are going as a club," he said.
"He will give us a lot of controlled aggression and impact in the forwards.
"I think he's matured a bit and it is one thing we need as we don't intimidate anyone."
It comes as Nathan Rose has signed on to replace James Smart as the Kangaroos captain-coach.
With the two playmakers set to join forces for the first time, Hurst hopes some more size in the forward pack will help the club take another step forward after playing finals for the first time since 2017 this year.
"We weren't any overly big pack this year but next year we hope to improve on that," he said.
"It will give our back line a bit of go forward."
