If you have a Home and/or Business Emergency Plan, use it now. Otherwise, have a conversation and plan for what you will do and take with you if you need to evacuate.

Be prepared - you may be isolated for an extended period of time. Make sure you have essential supplies prepared to last for at least three to five days, including food, drinking water, medications, pet food, and animal feed.

Be prepared - you may lose services including power, communications, water, sewerage, and gas. Relocate waste containers, chemicals, and poisons well above the flood level.

Companion animals and livestock should be relocated to higher ground that will not become an island.

Monitor the situation closely for updates on rain and river conditions.

Share this information with family, friends, and neighbours, and help others prepare for isolation where possible.