The NSW SES has issued 'Watch and Act' flood warnings for low-lying areas around Wagga as flood waters continued to rise on Sunday.
As of 11am on Sunday, North Wagga, Wilks Park, Flowerdale and Moorong and Edward Street west were designated as warning areas.
The Bureau of Meteorology has advised the Murrumbidgee River at Wagga is likely to exceed the minor flood level (7.3 metres) overnight Sunday into Monday, with further rises to near the moderate flood level (9.0 metres) possible around Tuesday.
People in the Wilks Park and Moorong and Edward Street west areas were told to prepare to evacuate.
"You should monitor the situation and prepare to evacuate so that you can safely evacuate when instructed to do so by NSW SES," the warning stated.
"Wherever possible, you should prepare to stay with family or friends, or make other accommodation arrangements.
If you remain in the area, you may become trapped without power, water, and other essential services. It may be too dangerous for NSW SES to rescue you."
Floodwaters may inundate low lying camping areas and Edward Street west might be cut off by flooding.
People in parts of Flowerdale and North Wagga were advised to prepare to be isolated by flood waters.
"You should monitor the situation and prepare to be isolated by floodwater," the warning stated.
"Consider the effects isolation will have on family, work, and educational commitments.
"You may be trapped without power, water, and other essential services and it may be too dangerous for NSW SES to rescue you."
The SES ordered campers to leave Oura Beach on Saturday due to "dangerous" rising floodwaters.
Journalist for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga Wagga covering politics and data. Mobile: 0437 853 137 Email: rex.martinich@dailyadvertiser.com.au
