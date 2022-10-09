The Daily Advertiser
Breaking
Free

SES issues Murrumbidgee River 'Watch and Act' flood warnings for North Wagga, Flowerdale, Wilks Park and Moorong

Rex Martinich
By Rex Martinich
Updated October 9 2022 - 1:26am, first published 1:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Murrumbidgee River at Oura on Sunday morning. Picture by Madeline Begley

The NSW SES has issued 'Watch and Act' flood warnings for low-lying areas around Wagga as flood waters continued to rise on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rex Martinich

Rex Martinich

Journalist

Journalist for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga Wagga covering politics and data. Mobile: 0437 853 137 Email: rex.martinich@dailyadvertiser.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.