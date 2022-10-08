A truck has blocked traffic on a Riverina highway for several hours after it caught fire on Saturday night.
Fire and Rescue NSW responded to several emergency calls to a semi-trailer on fire on the Sturt Highway, east of Galore about 8pm last night.
Fire and Rescue Zone commander Stewart Alexander said when crews arrived, both the semi-trailer and the vehicle were alight.
The road was closed between Lockhart and Collingullie while Fire and Rescue crews from Lockhart and Wagga worked with Rural Fire Services personnel to extinguish the blaze.
Mr Alexander said the truck driver was unharmed and an Ambulance NSW spokesperson said transportation to the hospital was not required.
Once the fire was extinguished, Mr Alexander said crews decanted fuel from the vehicle which sustained significant damage.
He said part of the load was believed to be paint.
The cause of the fire is currently unknown.
Mr Alexander said Fire and Rescue crews were on scene until about 11.30pm.
The Sturt Highway reopened to traffic at about 12.30am, Sunday morning.
