Drier days ahead but rainfall threat remains

After another run of wet days across the Riverina, it was nice to see some sunshine - albeit briefly - in Wagga on Saturday.
While all eyes have been on the skies and the recent rain - and will be again mid-next week when the next weather system lines up the region - our attention now turns to a rising Murrumbidgee River.
Burrinjuck Dam's water level jumped quickly in recent days thanks to significant inflows. It was at 104.8 per cent and spilling at a rate of up to 70,000 megalitres per day on Saturday.
The Bureau of Meteorology said heavy rainfall was causing renewed river rises in the Murrumbidgee catchment, with a minor to moderate flood warning in place.
The bureau said the Murrumbidgee at Gundagai was likely to exceed the moderate flood level (7.60 metres) overnight Saturday into Sunday and may reach around 8.10 metres on Sunday morning, with moderate flooding.
The Murrumbidgee at Wagga is likely to exceed the minor flood level (7.30 metres) overnight Sunday into Monday, with further rises to near the moderate flood level (9.0 metres) possible around Tuesday.
Late on Saturday, the NSW SES issued an evacuation order for the Oura Beach camping area due to dangerous rising floodwater from upstream flooding.
The SES ordered anyone at the campsite to evacuate before 9am on Sunday because the area may become inundated and the access road may be cut.
More rain is forecast across the region this week, with up to 70 millimetres possible in Wagga between Wednesday and Friday.
It comes after last week's drenching forced the postponement of a number of events.
However, some still went ahead on the weekend - including Lockhart's Spirit of the Land Festival and the 100th Illabo Show.
Wagga's Relay for Life still drew a big crowd despite a venue change, with hundreds turning out to fight cancer as the much-loved event returned in-person for the first time since before COVID.
More than 20 teams took part in the event at the Equex Centre, raising more than $70,000 to support cancer victims and fund research and prevention programs.
Congratulations to all involved. A little inclement weather can't rain on our parade.
On the weather front, a final word of warning as we enjoy some drier days.
As NSW SES Commissioner Carlene York said on Saturday, please remain vigilant this week.
"It is important to remember that the rains will pass and the sun will come out, but the rivers may still be rising," Commissioner York said.
For many of our river communities, the biggest threat posed by the recent rain is yet to come.
Stay dry, stay safe and enjoy your week.
Andrew Pearson, acting editor
