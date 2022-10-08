All campers and caravans relocate away from the sites next to water courses



The safest option is to evacuate as early as possible to avoid additional hazards. Do not wait until the last minute.



Immediately move to a safer location away from present and potential flooding. Travel to the home of family or friends who are in a safe location away from present and potential flooding.

Never drive, walk, ride through, play or swim in floodwater - it is dangerous, toxic, and may void your car insurance. If it's flooded, forget it. Fines apply.



Gather your possessions for evacuation. These might include mobile phone, charger, battery-powered radio, medicine, rain gear, warm clothes, blankets, baby and pet items, water, food, torch, something to attract attention, and valuables like photos and insurance or banking records.



Gather your pet(s) and companion animals for safe travel.



Be aware of road hazards including mud, debris, and damaged roads or bridges.



Relocate waste containers, chemicals, and poisons well above floor level.



If you have a Home and/or Business Emergency Plan, use it now.



Avoid storm drains and pipes, ditches, ravines, creeks, and rivers.



Obey all signs about road closures and instructions from emergency services.

