The NSW State Emergency Service has issued an evacuation order for the Oura Beach camping area due to dangerous rising floodwater from upstream flooding along the Murrumbidgee River.
The SES said people at the campsite should evacuate before 9am on Sunday because the area may become inundated by floodwater and the access road may be cut.
"You should evacuate to stay with family, friends, or alternate accommodation in areas unaffected by flooding," the emergency warning said.
"If you remain in the area, you may become trapped without power, water, and other essential services. It may be too dangerous for NSW SES to rescue you."
A minor to moderate flood warning is current for the Murrumbidgee River.
Flood operations are being conducted by WaterNSW at Burrinjuck Dam, which has risen to 104.8 per cent and was spilling on Saturday.
WaterNSW said flows from the dam are increasing from 65,000 megalitres per day to 70,000 megalitres per day.
The Bureau of Meteorology said renewed heavy rainfall is causing river rises in the Murrumbidgee catchment.
The bureau said minor flooding was occurring at Gundagai, where moderate flooding is likely. Moderate flooding is also possible at Wagga.
The Murrumbidgee at Gundagai is likely to exceed the moderate flood level (7.60 metres) overnight Saturday into Sunday and may reach around 8.10 metres Sunday morning, with moderate flooding.
The Murrumbidgee at Wagga is likely to exceed the minor flood level (7.30 metres) overnight Sunday into Monday, with further rises to near the moderate flood level (9.0 metres) possible around Tuesday.
At 5pm on Saturday, the river was 6.89 metres and rising at Gundagai, while in Wagga the river was 6.05 metres and also rising.
What the SES says people need to do:
For emergency help in floods and storms, call the NSW State Emergency Service on 132 500.
In life threatening situations, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.
Andrew grew up in the western Riverina town of Hay and has strong ties to the region. He is a former DA journo who has a passion for breaking news and has covered everything from council and politics to crime and court.
