A man missing from the state's south has been located safe and well.
The 37-year-old, who was attending the Deni Ute Muster, was last seen at the Deniliquin Golf Club Resort in the early hours of Saturday October 1.
He was last seen leaving room 7 at the resort about 12.10am.
Family reported him to Murray River Police District when he failed to contact them.
Just before 4pm on Saturday, the man presented himself to Albury Police Station.
Police would like to thank the public and media for their assistance.
Earlier this week police appealed to the public for assistance after the man, who was working as a carnival hand at the Ute Muster went missing.
It is believed he may have planned to travel to Ferntree Gully in Melbourne.
