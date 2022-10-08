As cars converged on Mount Panorama for the Bathurst 1000, a rally of a very different kind stirred memories of the glory days of the Mini in downtown Wagga.
Hundreds of people were treated to an unusual sight as Minis rallied to town from far and wide for the 19th Annual Riverina Mini Muster.
Staged by the Riverina Mini Car Club, its founder Tim Peachey had three minis on display including a 1968 Mini Cooper S, the same model that once claimed an historic record in what was then known as the Gallagher 500 race.
"In 1966, the [Mini Cooper S] took out the top nine positions of that event," Mr Peachey said.
"That is a record that still hasn't been beaten [today] even when only Ford and Holden were only on the road.
"It's quite a significant record to hold when you only had two makes out there for so many years."
Despite their compelling history, Mr Peachey said that's not what got him into the compact cars. Rather, he says it was more a case of attachment.
His second car was a Mini and he said "once you own a Mini, it's in your blood."
"Everyone I talk to who has owned a Mini regrets selling it," Mr Peachey said.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
