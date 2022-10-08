The Daily Advertiser

Wagga's Mini Muster stir memories of Bathurst 1000 glory days

AM
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated October 9 2022 - 8:36am, first published October 8 2022 - 9:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

As cars converged on Mount Panorama for the Bathurst 1000, a rally of a very different kind stirred memories of the glory days of the Mini in downtown Wagga.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AM

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.