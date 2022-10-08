Hundreds turned out to fight cancer as Wagga's much loved Relay For Life returned in person for the first time since COVID.
Over 20 teams took part in the event at the Equex Centre, raising more than $70,000 raised to support cancer victims and fund research and prevention programs.
Relay For Life chair Alan Pottie said the day turned out great despite the last minute venue change from Conolly Oval at Jubilee Park.
"It was just fantastic," Mr Pottie said.
"The atmosphere and the response was really energetic.
"It was a really good community atmosphere and this venue was beautiful for that."
Mr Pottie said it was also great to be back meeting in person.
"You could really sense the emotion in the room and the support people have for each other," he said.
"People were so pleased just to be back together."
Mr Pottie said the highlight of the day was the "air of camaraderie, the friendliness and the enthusiasm of people to be back together again."
Another important part of the day was honouring lost loved ones and celebrating the survivors.
You could almost hear a pin drop as guest speaker Geoff Breese shared his harrowing experience of surviving cancer.
Mr Pottie said families travelled from places as far away as Jindabyne, Canberra and the South Coast.
"People came from hundreds of kilometres away," he said.
Mr Pottie said teams take part every year and make the event a family get together and an "annual pilgrimage."
He also expressed a "huge thank you to the community for supporting the event" and said the money raised will largely be used locally.
He encouraged people who live by themselves to get themselves checked for cancer and also look after themselves, their family and loved ones.
The CWA cooking up a storm for the survivors and carers morning tea.
Kooringal Rotary also catered at the event, providing lunch, drinks and snacks for those in need of an energy boost.
Organisers are hopeful Relay For Life will return to Conolly Park next year.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
