The Daily Advertiser

High dam levels rising further as Riverina towns left drenched following days of wet and stormy weather

AM
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated October 7 2022 - 8:34am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga has recorded significant rainfall over the past few days. Picture by Madeline Begley

Riverina towns have been left soaked after another storm system passed through the region on Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AM

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.