Riverina towns have been left soaked after another storm system passed through the region on Friday.
Hay was the worst hit with the Bureau of Meteorology recording 53.8 millimetres at the local airport gauge between 6am Wednesday and 6pm on Friday.
Elsewhere across the Riverina, Narrandera recorded 44.8mm, Wagga Airport 32.8mm, Griffith 51.4mm, Albury 39mm and Young 38.4mm.
The significant falls have also seen dam levels rise.
Burrinjuck Dam currently was on Friday at 97.9 per cent capacity while the Blowering Dam was at 98.1 per cent.
It comes as North Wagga residents turned out to the town hall on Friday evening for an update on the latest flood situation.
SES Southern Zone Commander Ben Pickup reassured people the city remains on flood watch with no flood warning at the current time.
The Murrumbidgee and Tumut rivers are currently on flood watch for minor to moderate flooding.
But with another major weather system set to pass through the region next week, Commander Pickup said the threat is not yet over.
He said another rain band was expected to pass across the Riverina on Saturday before a few days of clear conditions.
Meanwhile, the northwestern Riverina town of Lake Cargelligo has also been hit with heavy falls of late and with the Lachlan River in flood, the SES has warned residents of Curlew Waters to prepare to isolate.
Residents who are isolated and in need of assistance should contact the NSW SES on 132 500.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
