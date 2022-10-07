A new over-30's softball competition is bringing women back into community sport and giving them a place to socialise, exercise, and build identity away from family and work.
The Wagga Softball Association competition will run on a Tuesday evening and rules will be flexible each week to accommodate available players.
Association president Prue Adams said the competition has already been more successful than first thought.
"The competition allows women to get back out onto the diamond and get fit and healthy and enjoy spending time with their peers in a different way and it also will allow others to maybe try our sport for the first time," Adams said.
Teams will change weekly and game rules will be adjusted according to the skill level of those on field.
Adams said the competition isn't supposed to be taken too seriously and will be a bit of a laugh for the women who join.
Mother of two Kate Looney has already signed up for the competition, jumping at being able to return to a sport she loves.
Looney returned to play first grade softball after having her children, but said that as they got older and started to take up more extracurricular activities outside of school hours, she found it too hard to commit herself to the Saturday competition.
MORE LOCAL SPORT NEWS
"I thought the over 30 competition was such a good thing in that it just allows parents that are tied up on weekends with their children's sport to still maintain participation, and I think women in particular get locked into a lot of parenting roles on the weekend and we don't give ourselves a lot of time to do just things for ourselves," Looney said.
She believes the competition addresses an often missed group, and will capture players that were potentially falling away from the sport.
Looney also believes that by joining the competition there will be positive benefits to those around her.
By locking her Tuesday nights as time for herself, it gives her husband an opportunity to solo-parent and have one-on-one time with their children, while also giving herself a break from caring duties.
After retiring from the Saturday competition Looney said she began to feel isolated and hadn't realised how much of herself she would lose by stepping away.
"If you leave a sport and you leave a sporting community, you actually leave a network. If you give up your sporting network, that's a good 50 per cent of your social circle and everything you do in the community," Looney said.
"You literally say goodbye to half your friends, you say goodbye to appointments that keep you in touch with people, training sessions are literally catch ups where you get your exercise and feel good about yourself but you also get to connect with other women."
She hopes that joining the competition will help her reform some of the network she's lost since ceasing to play sport.
Also looking to connect with other women is 58-year-old Beth, who as a new resident in Wagga, is hoping the league will help her find some friends.
With more than 40 years of association with softball, she said her body doesn't move as fast as her mind does anymore and the competition came about at the perfect time.
"I used to walk the dogs down past the diamonds and just sit there and watch the games and I thought 'it's about time to get involved' and when they said that they're going to have an over 30 competition, I went it's going to kill me, but I love the game too much and I want to meet people and socialise and have fun."
Adams said the Association is welcoming to anyone interested in participating in the competition, with no minimum skill or fitness required.
"It'll be plenty of laughs, just women connecting together and enjoying being able to play a sport that they all have a common interest in," Adams said.
The competition is set to begin on October 25, weather and field conditions permitting.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.