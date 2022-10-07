The Daily Advertiser
Home/Comment and opinion
Have Your Say

Letters to the editor, The Daily Advertiser, October 8

October 7 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Letters: Call centre for city's taxis should be located in Wagga

CALL CENTRE FOR CITY'S TAXIS SHOULD BE LOCATED IN WAGGA

Sometime ago Wagga Taxis decided to relocate their call centre to the city of Orange in central western NSW, which was a huge mistake.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.