Letters: Call centre for city's taxis should be located in Wagga

Sometime ago Wagga Taxis decided to relocate their call centre to the city of Orange in central western NSW, which was a huge mistake.
When it was based locally in Wagga it was managed much more efficiently, but now there's quite a number of issues since the call centre has relocated, for example running late for work and appointments.
The system that's running now is nothing but a schmozzle and, being a regular passenger, I've recently experienced this as I don't hold a driver's licence and I heavily rely on this service to get from A to B.
The system of having the call centre based out of town is an absolute failure and I think that the call centre needs to be reopened in Wagga rather than having a hub located in Orange, NSW.
And do please note that I'm not the only passenger in town that has a complaint against this call centre.
There needs to be a serious rethink, this service needs to improve.
The way this service is running is far from good - not only for myself, but for other passengers who frequent and rely on this service too because they're in a similar situation also.
To put it bluntly, Wagga isn't a country town anymore and this city and its citizens deserve to have an efficient taxi service.
It is often said by Australian politicians that Australia is a very minor contributor in relation to causing climate change because compared with many other countries our lesser use of fossil fuels, to produce energy, is only adding a very small percentage of greenhouse gases - that are the prime cause of human induced climate change - into the atmosphere.
What is often not mentioned, particularly by politicians, is the fact that Australia is a massive exporter of coal and natural gas, that when used by importers to create energy, adds enormously to the volume of greenhouse gases in the global atmosphere.
When our huge exports of coal and gas are taken into consideration it becomes very clear that Australia is, in fact, a major world contributor to causing climate change.
It is surely time for our politicians to face reality and realise that our highly lucrative exports of fossil fuels, coal and natural gas in particular, are inflicting great harm upon ourselves and people across the world.
The year 2030 is an important year for climate targets. It is also the year that my two oldest grandchildren will turn 18 with all the rights and responsibilities that age brings, gulp, and I will turn 80.
A fitting present for all three of us will be the realisation of the nation's 82 per cent 2030 renewable energy target.
As an octogenarian, I will be happy with 80 per cent but the extra two per cent will be the icing on the cake. Am I hopeful? I must be. As Dostoevsky said, "To live without hope is to cease to live."
