An alliance of small business owners fear traffic lights set to be installed along one of Wagga's busiest streets will worsen congestion, strip the road of vital parking spaces and put pedestrians at risk.
Wagga City Council has ordered Bunnings to design traffic lights for the intersection of Pearson and Bye streets, to help manage outgoing traffic from the $24 million warehouse the company is building at the Sturt Highway roundabout.
The traffic lights were deemed necessary as the council had blocked Bunnings' request for an exit on Pearson Street, meaning the main customer exit from the carpark will be through Saxon Street - which leads to the Bye Street intersection.
Bunnings is currently fighting to reverse the decision on the Pearson Street exit and a collection of nearby businesses have thrown their support behind the hardware giant, in the hopes an extra exit would negate the need for new traffic lights.
Rob Sinclair, the owner of Empire Gym on the corner of Pearson and Bye streets, said he is "dead set against" the traffic lights for a variety of reasons - including safety and the impact on nearby businesses.
He is confident if an exit is installed along Pearson Street, there will be no notable change to the current traffic situation.
"If they get all those exits there is no problem. Lights there are going to make things more thicken up the traffic not thin it out. It's just not worth the expense and the genuine hardship for the nearby businesses," Mr Sinclair said.
The gym owner says the traffic lights would result in all businesses around the intersection - including his own - losing their few on-street parking spaces, which are "gold for any small business".
Mr Sinclair argues the existing on-street parking creates a safety buffer between pedestrians and the cars "belting along" Pearson Street.
"At the moment cars driving next to the on-street parking always drive slower ... because people be turning in, turning out or people might be coming out of their parked cars," he said.
"If you take that away you've got a real potential problem for pedestrians because cars are belting along so close to them."
About 22 other small businesses along Pearson, Bye and Saxon streets have joined Mr Sinclair in the fight against the proposed traffic lights.
Neal Maclean, the owner of Wagga Windscreen Doctor on Pearson Street, says cars waiting at the lights would block the entrances to his business - turning away potential customers.
"People might see cars backed up at the light sand it might make them go somewhere else for their business," he said. "It's going to have an impact for everyone's business not just me.
Bye Street electrician Paul Ryan said the lights are going to cause "madness" - especially outside his business.
"We'll never get out of our driveway," he said.
Wagga City Council rejected Bunnings' original request for an exit onto Pearson Street due to fears it would create major congestion at the nearby roundabout.
Specifically, there were concerns a significant number of cars leaving the Bunnings would turn left onto Pearson Street and then make a u-turn at the Sturt Highway roundabout to head south toward Glenfield Park.
Some business owners along Pearson Street have backed the council's decision, claiming an exit from the new Bunnings onto Pearson Street would make an already chaotic road even more hectic.
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
