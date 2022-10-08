A Wagga man who went out with friends to celebrate his child's birth and ended up being caught high-range drink driving has been told by a magistrate to walk or catch a taxi next time.
Adam Charles Lawson, 38, of San Isidore, appeared in Wagga Local Court on Wednesday for sentencing after pleading guilty to driving with high-range prescribed concentration of alcohol as a first offence.
According to a police statement of facts, officers were patrolling Wagga about 10.35pm on July 31 when they observed a grey Honda Odyssey leaving a licensed premises on Lake Albert Road.
Police initiated a traffic stop and told Lawson they had pulled him over for roadside breath testing.
The road was dark and wet at the time with light traffic.
Police submitted Lawson to a breath test that displayed an alcohol reading above 0.05 and he was placed under arrest for the purpose of breath analysis.
Upon arrival at Wagga police station, Lawson underwent a 15-minute observation period.
Police could smell intoxicating liquor around Lawson and he displayed a low reaction time to questions and his eyes were glassy and bloodshot.
Police stated they believed he was moderately affected by alcohol.
The breath analysis returned a 0.167 blood alcohol reading.
Lawson told police he had consumed an unknown amount of liquor between 5pm and 10.20pm without consuming food during this period.
Police gave him a licence suspension notice.
In court on Wednesday, Lawson said his suspension had been "hard" as he was employed as a labourer and drove a work vehicle.
"I just had a new child, and I was down at the pub with some friends to 'wet the baby's head'. Sillily, I did not think I was over the limit," he said.
Magistrate Greg Grogin told Lawson he had been driving with a "high level" of alcohol.
"Studies have shown people above 0.09 know they are above the limit," he said.
"You do realise this offence carries potential imprisonment? That's how serious it is."
Magistrate Grogin said Lawson's driving record was good after "a few wild years growing up" and granted a 25 per cent discount on his sentence for an early guilty plea.
"I accept this was out of character for you. Next time you go to wet the baby's head, walk home or get a taxi," Magistrate Grogin said.
Lawson was convicted and fined $880 fine, disqualified from driving for six months with a 12-month alcohol interlock period after that.
"Don't be tempted to drive [while suspended] because the dock might look pretty from outside, but it's not too crash hot from the inside," Magistrate Grogin said.
