Wagga's Amanda McLachlan to umpire Trans Tasman Series in New Zealand

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated October 7 2022 - 4:58am, first published 4:00am
Amanda McLachlan (left) officiated the Men's Opens grand final at the Australian Men's and Mixed Netball Championships earlier this year. Pictured with fellow umpires Stewart Ting and Carly Brown (reserve). Picture supplied

Wagga netball player, coach, umpire, and regional manager Amanda McLachlan has added another another line to her impressive netball resume, flying to New Zealand this weekend to umpire the Trans Tasman Series.

