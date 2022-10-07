Wagga netball player, coach, umpire, and regional manager Amanda McLachlan has added another another line to her impressive netball resume, flying to New Zealand this weekend to umpire the Trans Tasman Series.
The series has the Australian and New Zealand national men's open, under 23, under 20, and mixed teams play over three days.
McLachlan has been umpiring for 29 years, after being thrown a whistle when her sister signed on under her name to officiate one day, and has notched up several representative umpiring outings.
"I started umpiring by default, my sister wrote my name down instead of hers when she was signing on one day and I got the whistle, and she took off down the street," McLachlan said.
After umpiring at the 35th Australian Men's and Mixed Netball Championships in South Australia in April, McLachlan got a call in July asking her to officiate in New Zealand.
McLachlan said she enjoys umpiring men's games and they bring with them different challenges than women's.
"They're very aerial players, the speed of the ball and the transition of the play down the court is a lot faster than the women," she said.
When umpiring the men McLachlan said she's more likely to be challenged and asked questions by players, which gives her more opportunities to consider why she has made certain calls.
She said that it's exciting to be on the court with the men and that she can't help but get caught up in the play sometimes.
MORE LOCAL SPORT NEWS
"There's moments there when you're standing there and you go 'oh awesome pass, that was really good' and you get that starstruck moment when you're like 'wow that's amazing' then you go oh no I'm actually umpiring, I need to move!" McLachlan said.
While in New Zealand McLachlan said she expects to umpire around three games, plus training sessions, no small feat given umpires can run up to five kilometres in one game.
"You can run anywhere between three and five kilometres, sometimes more, just depending on the game and the level of play. It requires a reasonable amount of fitness and concentration," she said.
McLachlan first umpired men in 2019 and said it's been good to see men's participation in netball continue to grow.
While netball maintains a stronghold as one of the most popular sports for women, male participation has been slow to grow.
McLachlan said there's been a big push over recent years to help grow boy's and men's netball as national and international bodies try to get the sport into the Olympics.
"Hopefully they'll get showcased a little bit more which will hopefully encourage boys to get out there and to also have a play and lose the stigma of it just being a girl's sport because it's definitely not," she said.
"If girls can play AFL, then boys can play netball."
The Trans Tasman Series runs from October 11 to 19 in Auckland, New Zealand. McLachlan said each team will play three tests against New Zealand, with the Open Men's also playing New Zealand on home soil as curtain raisers for the Australian Diamonds in Melbourne and Sydney.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.