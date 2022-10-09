Tell Chris Bowen to stay away from COP27, too

The Sunday Times reports that Britain's new Prime Minister, Liz Truss, has doused any plans King Charles may have made to attend the COP27 climate change conference in Egypt. Truss is unlikely to attend herself.
Britain championed climate change under Boris Johnson. Result? Britain is facing the worst energy crisis in its history. British voters know it's not the war in Ukraine, it's Britain's rapid transition to renewables, and the decision to phase out its own gas, oil and coal resources.
Another freezing winter is predicted for Europe. Giorgia Meloni's election victory in Italy, where energy prices have jumped 40 per cent, has spooked European leaders. The politics of climate are changing.
Britain is facing another bleak winter. "Fuel poverty" is affecting even middle-class voters. Energy bills were set to rise to £3549 per household before Truss announced her energy price guarantee, which reduced the cap to an average of £2500 for the next two years.
Put in context, a home with a £2500 energy bill when a low wage worker earns only £19,760 on the national living wage is seen as political suicide. Britain is borrowing money to subsidise home energy bills. Aiming for net zero has brought the British Conservative government to its knees.
During that cold Saturday, October 1, just a week ago, I wasn't at a football match as many of you may have been. I was cosy in my study, trawling through news sites, with a roaring fire in our adjoining lounge room keeping the house warm.
One story in the UK edition of The Daily Mail amused me. "Chainsaw sales soar as Brits buy 35,000 woodburners in three months to keep themselves warm during the energy crisis," the headline screamed. "Sales of woodburning stoves soared by 40 per cent," the story went on.
Later, I said to my wife Cheryl that we were lucky we had decided against a changeover to gas.
Remember how a number of years ago Wagga Wagga City Council ran a campaign to convince householders to trade-in their wood heaters for gas? I was almost convinced, until I checked the average annual cost of gas heating.
I think this shows the folly of government departments "picking winners". Fertiliser producer Incitec Pivot planned closure when gas rose from $3 to $9 per kilojoule. Gas has now reached $40 per kilojoule in Eastern Australia.
Gas was plentiful back then, and exploration was in full swing. There is plenty of gas in eastern Australia today, but it's all in the ground!
Activists have banned new gas projects, and governments have been too cowardly to move ahead for the greater good.
Like in Britain, sales of wood heaters have risen locally for the last four or five years, according to Dallas Gurtner, managing director at Barbecues Galore, Wagga.
"Wood fires have been going into new homes, and renovations," Mr Gurtner said. "Some homes even have 'feature fires' added to the main room in the house." Back to the future!
If Australia had been depending solely on renewables on that cold Saturday, eastern Australia would have been experiencing black-outs or brown-outs. Wind on October 1 dropped to 5.1 per cent of potential capacity at 1.10pm, after being low all day. Peak power was at midnight, and even then it was only 37.1 per cent.
Solar fared a little better, peaking at 51.8 per cent at 10.15am, but down to 36.5 per cent at 3.25pm and falling away quickly as the afternoon wore on.
Federal Climate Change and Energy Minister Chris Bowen would have you believe that what we need is more renewables. Bowen obviously failed primary school maths - 100 times zero is still zero. When the sun isn't shining, solar produces zero. If the wind isn't blowing, thousands more wind turbines will still produce zero.
It is time for common sense to guide our leaders. Gas from the yet-to-be-developed Beetaloo field will have only 2 per cent carbon dioxide. In Europe, gas is rated as "climate friendly".
If Australia continues the rush to inflict net zero policies upon us, we too could be bankrupt like Britain soon will be.
