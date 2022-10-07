Community members and former students celebrated Lockhart Central School's 125th anniversary in style on Friday at a special event to mark the milestone.
Among the crowd were Ruth Bishop and Roma Rynehart, who commenced their schooling at Lockhart Central School in the 1950s.
Ms Bishop had been school captain in 1961 and was one of eight siblings to attend the school.
"During those times there was no high school at Lockhart Central School, people would have to catch a bus to go to high school in Wagga," she said.
Having evolved dramatically over the years, Ms Bishop said there was only one original building still standing that had been there when she went to school there.
The event was a blast from the past for those in attendance, with Ms Bishop saying it was an opportunity for her to catch up with people she hadn't seen in years.
"I haven't seen anyone I went to school with in about 60 years [before the event]," she said.
"It was nice, it was run very efficiently and I caught up with a lot of people."
The sentiment was echoed by Lockhart Central School principal Janine Dunne, who said it was a fantastic day all round.
"The sun came out for us and the musicians were amazing," she said.
"We had 337 people register for the day."
Lockhart Central School first opened in 1897 and is now one of only two schools in the town.
Currently, Lockhart Central School is home to 80 students across primary and secondary, with 27 dedicated teachers.
