The Daily Advertiser
Photos

Lockhart Central School marked 125 years on Friday at birthday event

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated October 7 2022 - 10:03am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former Lockhart Central School students Ruth Bishop and Roma Rynehart at the school's 125th birthday celebrations. Picture by Madeline Begley

Community members and former students celebrated Lockhart Central School's 125th anniversary in style on Friday at a special event to mark the milestone.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.