Time to get your groove on at Wagga library

Wagga Wagga City Library is delighted to welcome back The Vegetable Plot, one of our favourite family-friendly musical groups.
The Vegetable Plot will be appearing at Wagga Wagga City Library at 10.30am on Saturday, October 29. The internationally award-winning band are on their fourth tour of the Riverina, and we urge you and your little ones not to miss your chance to see them live.
Their music is earthy, rootsy, organic and layered, offering plenty of funky goodness for parents and carers to sink their teeth into while the little ones are shaking their stems on the dance floor.
Tickets to this unique event are just $5 per child, with accompanying grown-ups and babies able to attend for free. Grab your ticket at the What's On page on our website.
Next Saturday, October 15 the Agile Library service will pop up at Fusion Botanical, which will take place at the Botanic Gardens. The friendly staff are looking forward to participating in one of Wagga's most diverse festivals.
You can find the Agile Library in the lawn games zone between 4pm and 7.30pm. Come and discover the array of collections, services and programs offered by Wagga Wagga City Library. New members are always welcome, so sign up and find your next great read or just relax in our chill out area.
The library's Agile service continues its regular visits to villages and suburbs throughout the Wagga local government area.
In the coming week, Agile library officers will deliver library services across our community, providing neighbourhood access to books, DVDs, magazines and Wi-Fi.
For more information, visit bit.ly/agilelibrary for a printable calendar of all Agile library sites and times. For bookings and more details on all library events, visit the 'What's On' page at waggalibrary.com.au, phone 6926 9700, or talk to library staff.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.