The Daily Advertiser

Time to get your groove on at Wagga library

By Wendy Harper
October 7 2022 - 9:30pm
The Vegetable Plot will bring their earthy, rootsy, organic and layered music to the library, offering fun for kids, parents and carers. Picture by Keegan Davis

Wagga Wagga City Library is delighted to welcome back The Vegetable Plot, one of our favourite family-friendly musical groups.

