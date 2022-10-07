The annual Pollie Pedal bike marathon defied a week of drenching conditions to ride through the region and support Australia's service men and women this week.
Led by Shadow Treasurer Angus Taylor and former Prime Minister Tony Abbott, riders departed Canberra last Sunday and left Temora for Coolamon on Friday morning, before heading onto Junee.
Stopping for morning tea at Coolamon's Steve's Bakery & Cafe, Mr Taylor said the ride has been going great so far.
"It's been a beautiful ride and everything is looking amazing at the moment," he said.
"It's a tough event and on day six and everything else is feeling it right now."
He was also glad the riders were finally able to return to the region after the route was cancelled the last three times.
Mr Taylor said a highlight has been returning to the region and meeting the amazing locals in all the small towns along the way.
"We received incredibly friendly welcomes in places like Grenfell and Temora," he said.
"It was great to see what's going on out here and the issues that people are facing as well as supporting our veterans."
Mr Taylor has also noticed a real sense of optimism among these communities as agriculture booms, despite the soaking conditions.
As a cyclist, Mr Taylor also appreciates first-hand the danger of potholes and the importance of good regional roads.
He said with the Federal Budget reset later this month, the opposition would work to ensure roads receive the funding they need.
Although it has supported several different causes in its time, over the past several years the Pollie Pedal ride has backed veterans not-for-profit support organisation Soldier On.
One veteran taking part in this year's ride is former air force fighter pilot and flying instructor Tom Gleeson.
During his 15 years of service with the RAAF, the 49-year-old served two active tours in Afghanistan and Iraq in 2003.
While serving with the air force at Tamworth, Mr Gleeson travelled to the region to train budding pilots.
"We used to base out of Wagga for navigation exercises for each of the courses for a couple of weeks," he said.
"So I have spent a lot of time down here and I have a lot of friends down here too."
Although this is Mr Gleeson's second Pollie Pedal ride, it's the first time he's ridden 1000 km.
"It's a stretch," he said, but he's confident he'll make the distance.
Mr Gleeson said Soldier On is an important link in the chain of supporting veterans as they transition out of the defence force and back into society.
"It really is a different world [coming out of the army] and that transition can be really tough," Mr Gleeson said.
"They do an amazing job supporting veterans and their families.
"Having organisations out there that support veterans making that transition is really critical.
While most of the riders arrived in Coolamon without a hitch on Friday morning, one contingent which included the former prime minister skipped the town and headed straight for Junee.
"We'll be talking to them a bit about that when we get there," said Mr Gleeson.
"The weather hasn't been as bad as we thought it would be although it looks like it might be a bit challenging getting to Junee tonight," Mr Gleeson said.
The riders are expected to hit the brakes when they return to Canberra this Sunday.
Since it was founded by former prime minister Tony Abbott in 1998, Pollie Pedal has raised over $7 million with riders travelling over 20,000 km to help a variety of organisations and support medical research for cancer and diabetes.
