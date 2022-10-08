The Daily Advertiser

A glimpse of Wagga in days gone by

October 8 2022 - 2:43am
President of the Wagga RSL sub-branch Harold Fife presents the chairperson of the Haven, Wendy Hucker, with a cheque for $12,000 on September 24, 1966. Picture from Sherry Morris Collection

In the Past is compiled from the Daily Advertiser by the Wagga Wagga & District Historical Society.

