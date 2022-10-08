A glimpse of Wagga in days gone by

In the Past is compiled from the Daily Advertiser by the Wagga Wagga & District Historical Society.
Great Southern Energy has lodged a submission with the Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal seeking a 15 per cent increase in gas prices.
A mystery caller alerted emergency services and led to the arrest of a 26-year-old man being apprehended at South Wagga Primary School and charged with unlawful entry and maliciously damaging property by fire.
Uranquinty Hotel patrons Graham Dunn and Wayne Price are pictured in the Daily Advertiser enjoying the excitement of the Wagga Folk Festival.
Members of the Trinity Senior High School Class of 1987 held a reunion which included a day at the Wagga races on Saturday afternoon.
Two Wagga shooters, Iain Yule and Joe Nicholl advanced a grade at the NSW Pistol Shooting championships held at the Wagga Gun Club.
Certificates of appreciation were presented to Don Kendell, Councillor Kay Hull, Kim Barter and David Glastonbury at the first meeting of Tourism Wagga Wagga's new board.
Kooringal Rotary has sponsored its fourth Probus Club and the first with mixed membership which will be known as the Probus Club of Wagga Garden City.
Gerald Pieper has been appointed general manager of Riverina Water County Council.
The 34th annual reunion of the 7th Australian Division AIF Association is being held in Wagga with 400 visitors expected to attend from all over Australia.
Wagga Rotary Club is promoting a program called "Young People Want to Work" to encourage youth employment in Wagga.
New housing developments in Bourkelands and Kooringal were approved by Wagga City Council's Development Control Unit.
George Hutcheon and his two sons Ted and Bruce are pictured in the Daily Advertiser at the opening of new headquarters for Hutcheon & Pearce in Moorong Street.
Twenty thousand bottles of specially brewed German beer accompanied by 100 steins is being imported from Wagga's sister city, Nordlingen, for the International Club's Oktoberfest celebrations.
The Member for Dubbo, Mr John Mason was guest speaker at the Men's Brotherhood dinner at the Methodist Church Hall and is pictured in the Daily Advertiser prior to the dinner with Member for Wagga, Wal Fife and the Superintendent of the Wagga Methodist Church Circuit, Rev K Brooks.
Attendance at Wagga's three-day agricultural show increased by 10 per cent.
Pastor R K Schmidt laid the foundation stone of the $60,000 Lutheran Church in Athol Street.
Retiring Wagga Pastures Protection Board chairman Jack Holden said that cattle numbers increased by almost 20 per cent during 1971, while sheep declined 15 per cent and the number of pigs registered increased by 44 per cent.
Inspector Ronald G Webb was welcomed to Wagga by Superintendent RAB Allen when he arrived to begin duty.
Some of Australia's fastest hydroplanes will be seen soon on Lake Albert competing in the Huskie Hydroplane Challenge Shield series.
Mount Austin Primary School won the Ness Memorial Trophy at the annual District Athletics Carnival.
Only two minutes separated the first three placegetters in the young bird derby decided by the Wagga Pigeon Club with the race flown over 292 air miles from Coonamble to Wagga.
The Wagga RSL Club is presenting the Lionel Long Show over three hours on Sunday afternoon.
Two Wagga PMG. electricians, Charles Baron and Ian Austin have invented an intricate device which can show visitors the principal places of interest in the Wagga area.
More than 650 young boys and girls are taking part in the Riverina Primary Schools' Sports Association annual athletics championships at Allan Staunton Oval.
Huthwaites are selling Lemon Delicious sponge pudding mix for 23 cents, Weston's Cream Assorted biscuits, 1lb pack for 28 cents and Uncle Toby's Oats 39 cents for a 2lb pack.
