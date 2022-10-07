Wagga Tigers have kept the good news rolling ahead of season 2023 with Ben Kelly announced to be coming back to Robertson Oval for next year.
Kelly is the fourth junior that the Tigers have announced to be coming back to the club for next season with him joining Sam McNaughton, Harry Kelly and Dylan Morton in returning to Robertson Oval.
Tigers coach Murray Stephenson was thrilled to have regained the services of Kelly and believes that the club is looking in good shape ahead of next season.
"We're really thrilled to have Benny on board," Stephenson said.
"He's a key position player that can play at either end of the ground, he's a good person and a good footballer."
Kelly made his first grade debut for the Tigers in 2016 and was a mainstay in the side right up until his departure at the end of the 2019 season after 61 games in yellow and black.
Kelly has spent the last three seasons in the SANFL, playing for Central Districts and Norwood mainly in reserve grade.
The Tigers have looked to bring many of their former players home this recruitment period with Stephenson saying that it makes sense to have as many juniors playing for your club as possible.
"I suppose with the points system there is probably an incentive to recruit or get as many juniors playing at your footy club as possible," he said.
"It's obviously the way we have gone about it this year and this way we have still got a bit of wriggle room to add blokes externally who haven't been involved with the club prior if we feel we need to."
Stephenson played alongside Kelly at Central Districts in 2020 and was looking forward to welcoming a player of his calibre back to the Tigers.
"He was pretty impressive around the footy club, on the training track and the way he played as well," he said.
"I know what we are getting with him and it's exciting for the club."
The Tigers have been the most active of the Riverina League teams in their recruitment ahead of next season with Stephenson happy with the signings they've made as they look to return to finals in 2023.
