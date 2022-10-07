The Daily Advertiser

Wagga Tigers have welcomed back another junior for next season with Ben Kelly joining the club after three years in South Australia

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
October 7 2022
Ben Kelly is returning to the Tigers next season after spending three years playing in South Australia.

Wagga Tigers have kept the good news rolling ahead of season 2023 with Ben Kelly announced to be coming back to Robertson Oval for next year.

