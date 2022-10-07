A Wagga woman who told Community Corrections staff that she had "no empathy" for the drug dealer whom she robbed of $1000 has been jailed for three years and six months.
Kiara Anne Wickey, 29, formerly of Ashmont, appeared in Wagga District Court on Friday for sentencing having pleaded guilty to one count of robbery in company.
Wickey was one of four co-offenders charged over an incident on March 15 last year in which a group of people attended a 28-year-old woman's Ashmont home to buy and consume methamphetamine.
The group arrived just after midnight but stayed at the house for 30 minutes to wait for their Centrelink payments to be processed so they could buy drugs from the resident.
According to a statement of agreed facts, the victim told the group she had been paid a cash deposit from selling puppies she bred at her home.
The victim was lying on her bed when Wickey's male companion told the victim "give me your wallet"
The victim replied "what they hell, Kiara?" before the man told her "I'm dead serious, I do this for a living".
The man struck the victim on the ear with an imitation sword and she emptied her wallet onto the bed.
Judge Gordon Lerve said Wickey did not take part in the violence directly but it was an aggravated robbery and text message records showed some degree of pre-planning.
Wickey and the man exchanged texts telling him to "kick it off" and reassuring him another male at the house "wouldn't say shit".
In other news
Wickey was also sentenced on the basis that she admitted responsibility for taking part in a joint criminal enterprise to assault the woman and commit larceny after entering a dwelling with the intent to commit an indictable offence.
Wickey's barrister, Peter Williams, said his client's offending had been aggravated by her being on conditional liberty at the time and the victim being robbed in her own home, but said her role was limited.
"She stayed in the house, she knew what was happening; that was the extent of her role," Mr Williams said.
Mr Williams challenged the prosecution's argument that the woman had been attacked at work, saying that statute was reserved for taxi drivers and service station workers on night shifts who could not retreat.
"[The victim's] work at night was selling drugs. It's clear from the statement of facts that she was a drug dealer," Mr Williams said.
"I'm not saying just because of that that people should take the law into their own hands."
Judge Lerve agreed that "being a drug dealer carries with it certain risks".
Mr Williams conceded that the court could not find Wickey remorseful as she "been forthright" and said during a sentence assessment that she had no empathy for her victim because "she sells drugs that ruin kids' lives".
"That is understandable but I can't make a finding of remorse," Judge Lerve responded.
Mr Williams said Wickey had mental health issues stemming from a violent relationship with another drug dealer who had introduced her to methamphetamine.
Wickey told the court she had now been "clean" from using drugs for many months.
"Leading up to these offences, she was abusing meth. She was not intoxicated at the time. It's not an excuse but explains why this happened," Mr Williams said.
The prosecutor said the $1000 had not been recovered and Wickey had a criminal record for offences such as credit card theft that "dis-entitles her from leniency".
Judge Lerve said Wickey was entitled to a five per cent discount on sentence as she pleaded guilty in June this year after negotiations with prosecutors just days before her case would have gone to trial.
Judge Lerve said he could not find Wickey was unlikely to re-offend or had good prospects of rehabilitation but there were "positive signs" from her plans for life after being released.
"There must be a sentence of custody in this matter given the nature of the offending and the circumstances," he said.
"However there must be a finding of special circumstances in the need for treatment for drug and mental health issues."
Wickey was convicted and sentenced to a non-parole period of one year and nine months, credited for 10 months time served and expiring on September 1, 2023.
Judge Lerve recommended Wickey be released on that date and strongly recommended she be supervised for treatment during her one year and nine months on parole.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Journalist for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga Wagga covering politics and data. Mobile: 0437 853 137 Email: rex.martinich@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Journalist for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga Wagga covering politics and data. Mobile: 0437 853 137 Email: rex.martinich@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.