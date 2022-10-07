Local junior league player Byron Price has been selected in the Manly under 16s development pathway.
The 15-year-old has been playing league since he was four-years-old and said he was excited to hear of his selection.
He was invited to a trial earlier this month where he played and trained alongside 130 other young hopefuls looking to secure a spot in the development squad.
Playing in three of four games at the trials, he said an early ice breaker helped him shift his nerves before taking the field.
"I was panicking a bit, I didn't want to get lost," Price said.
"I get a bit quiet and sometimes that lets me down a bit. I got a good pass off at the start and then I was cheering."
Playing for Wagga Brothers on a weekend, the half back said he enjoys developing his skills through learning from those around him.
MORE LOCAL SPORT NEWS
Price didn't have to wait long with an offer coming from Manly just a fortnight after the trial weekend was finished.
After sharing his news with his mates Price said they were all excited to see him.
"They got pretty excited and just wanted to hang out with me straight away," Price said.
Price has been involved in several representative teams including the Group 9 and Riverina schools sides.
On a weekend Price often captains his Brothers team, and said playing representative football was a good warm up ahead of the Manly trials.
"It was a good experience, a bit faster, but Manly was pretty quick up there as well," Price said.
The pathway program begins with a summer academy, and mum Hannah Brien said they would find out what the next steps look like soon.
Brien said there's no doubt in her mind that football is where Price belongs.
"He's always had a football in his hands. It's always what he wanted to do, he started playing rugby league when he was four. He just lives and breathes it," she said.
Brien said she believes that Price can make it to the NRL if he continues to work towards it with as much dedication as his does currently.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.