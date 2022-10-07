The Daily Advertiser

Byron Price selected in Manly Warringah Sea Eagles development pathway

By Tahlia Sinclair
October 7 2022 - 5:00am
Byron Price has been selected in Manly's under 16 pathways squad. Picture supplied

Local junior league player Byron Price has been selected in the Manly under 16s development pathway.

