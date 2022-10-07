The Daily Advertiser

Defective brake light leads to court date for truck driver stopped on Sturt Highway, Ashmont

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated October 7 2022 - 3:27am, first published 3:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police stop the B-double on the Sturt Highway at Ashmont on Monday. Picture by NSW Police

A defective tail light has led to a truck driver being charged with a number of alleged heavy vehicle breaches.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.