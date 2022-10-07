A defective tail light has led to a truck driver being charged with a number of alleged heavy vehicle breaches.
Riverina Highway Patrol officers stopped the driver of a B-double on the Sturt Highway at Ashmont about 12.30pm on Monday after they spotted the brake light wasn't working.
The officers inspected the vehicle and allege multiple heavy vehicle standards offences were found.
Police said the vehicle was carrying dangerous goods and upon further examination multiple dimension and load restraint breaches were identified.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The driver was issued a court notice for the dimension and load restraint breaches.
Police said infringement notices were issued for the use of a heavy vehicle with defective brake lights, structural damage, defective tyres, and other heavy vehicle standards offences.
An infringement was also issued in relation to a breach of dangerous goods regulations.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.