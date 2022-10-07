Counting lambs, that's what Lizzie Read was doing the day she was announced as the Leonard Cup's Player of the Year.
Staying home to count lambs and work on her masters dissertation, rather than attending the Leonard Cup grand final, Read's friends spoiled the announcement for her while she watched online.
"I had the livestream going at the same time as I was studying, so it wasn't as productive as I planned," Read said.
"I was listening into the end of the game to see who got it and two of my best mates were at the ground watching it and then they started to call me and I was like, guys, I'm trying to listen and they kept saying congratulations," she said.
"I was like, oh and I don't have to watch it now!"
The Tolland striker said she knew she'd had a good year, but thought there were some younger up and coming talents that might have gained more points.
The ex-Premier League player said she was grateful for the opportunities Tolland have provided her over the years to continue developing her play.
Moving to mid-field and striking from defence this season, Read said she was hard on herself at first, thinking she needed to be scoring more goals.
Encouragement from her teammates and reassurance from her coach that she was doing well helped bring back some of her confidence.
Read said the award felt like a win for the whole team, who missed finals for the first time in seven years this season.
The team was gutted with injury and player unavailability throughout the year, with many players being brought up from reserves to play in the first grade team.
Tolland is heavily reliant on university players Read said, and placements and holiday plans have huge impacts on the team.
"It sort of let us down at the tail end of the season. We probably had six of our original starting players, so that made it quite tricky," Read said.
"I still think we did an excellent job and credit to the to the young girls coming through from reserves and having their first crack at first grade, they did an excellent job but inconsistency plagued us just a little bit."
Read said she is excited for what is ahead for Tolland in 2023 and looks forward to playing more football.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
