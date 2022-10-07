Netball NSW have cancelled Wagga's Koori Gala Day this Saturday due to lack of numbers.
Riverina regional manager, Amanda McLachlan, said there are several factors that may have resulted in low team registrations.
"There were potentially another few teams but not enough to make a successful carnival or an event. The other thing, I think, is the timing in the year, players have sort of finished playing netball, footy's finished, people are moving onto other sports and they'd like a break," McLachlan said.
The Wagga event was new to the Koori Gala Day series this year and McLachlan said this isn't the last time it will be run.
Netball NSW is looking to run a Koori Gala Day in March of 2023, with hopes more teams may be interested in joining as part of preseason training.
Koori Gala Days are run across regional NSW, including a very successful competition in the Central West.
McLachlan said she is aware of several teams from the Riverina who travel up for the event and hopes to encourage them to play locally too.
"I do know we have quite a few teams from within the Riverina head that way, so I'm hoping that we can boost it and have it be as successful as (Central West) do each year," she said.
McLachlan said that she understands families may be away over the school holiday period, and hopes that the March event will be a great day for everyone involved.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
