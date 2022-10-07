The Daily Advertiser

Wagga Koori Gala Day called off due to low numbers

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated October 7 2022 - 5:54am, first published 3:00am
Netball NSW runs Koori Gala Days in regional centres across the state. Picture ny Netball NSW

Netball NSW have cancelled Wagga's Koori Gala Day this Saturday due to lack of numbers.

