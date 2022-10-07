Ending his career as an eight-time premiership player with Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong, Luke Walsh has many fond memories of his time as a Lion.
Premiership number eight was a long time in the making for Walsh, with there being a gap of 11 years between the seventh and eighth grand final victories.
With a stint at North Wagga during that period and with the complications of Covid over two seasons, it's easy to see why the grand final win against Collingullie-Glenfield Park means so much to Walsh.
"It is very special and it's obviously very fresh in the mind," Walsh said.
"Forty years and wearing the red guernsey, I absolutely loved that.
"It was very special and it was a reward for a lot of hard work over a long period of time."
MORE SPORT NEWS:
Following a massively successful period between 2004 and 2011, the Lions then came back to the pack with them missing the finals in 2012 before losing a preliminary final in 2013 and losing an elimination final in 2014.
GGGM would then finish sixth in 2015 and 2016 before dropping to eighth in 2017 where they only picked up the two wins.
Walsh then headed to the Saints in 2018 where he would play in two grand finals and win a premiership in 2019 before returning to the Lions in 2020.
"The eighth one came 11 years after the seventh and it was a fair spell in between," he said.
"There was couple of years we were pretty poor really, I think we were second last and missing finals for a few years.
"I had a couple of years away at North Wagga and then coming back to Ganmain it was Covid.
"We thought we were a chance last year and that got shutdown.
"All those things adding up this year, we were so determined not to let it slip from our fingers.
"That long build up and with chances being taken from us, it just made this one even more special."
Premierships weren't always as hard to come by for Walsh with him one of three Lions who played in all seven premierships in 2004-6 and 2008-11 along with Mitch Steele and Christen McPherson.
Just starting his senior career at the beginning of the dynasty, Walsh said he could've never foreseen the success he would've had.
"When I was young all I wanted to do was play footy and when you get a bit older as a late teenager all you wanted to do was play first grade," he said.
"I remember going to first grade to watch training with my grandfather when I was a kid and just being in awe of the first graders and how big and quick they were.
"You never really had long term plans necessarily about winning flags, it was just about wanting to play footy and wanting to play first grade.
"It was pretty much enjoying what I was doing and not looking too far ahead."
Looking back on that time period, Walsh said he was extremely fortunate to have been involved in such a successful side.
"I was pretty young when I started, I think I was 17 when we won my first flag in 2004," he said.
"That was the start of seven out of eight and we didn't really ever have that in mind.
"We just had a good side and we won and kept recruiting well, we kept a lot of the core of that side and just worked hard and just kept on winning.
"I was just having fun and you kind of thought that it would just never end and this is what we would do every year.
"It was an unbelievable period of time to just play footy with that mindset and that attitude.
"You turn up and you train and play hard and we were just winning and doing a lot of it.
"It was an unreal time looking back on it and things just fell into place. I don't know if it was planned to win that many, you just win as many as you can while the opportunity is there.
"It's pretty good to think back on it now and what we did was pretty special."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.