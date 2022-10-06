The Daily Advertiser
Updated

Travers Street reopens following Wagga police operation

Monty Jacka
By Monty Jacka
Updated October 7 2022 - 1:37am, first published October 6 2022 - 9:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The section of Travers Street between the intersections with Beckwith and Trail streets was closed off due to a police operation.
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monty Jacka

Monty Jacka

Journalist

Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.