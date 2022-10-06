Travers Street reopens following Wagga police operation

Travers Street has reopened after being closed on Friday morning for a police operation in the area.
Police closed off a 500-metre stretch of the road between the intersections with Beckwith and Trail streets earlier in the day.
Residents were urged to steer clear of the area due to a police operation.
"A police operation is currently under way on Travers Street, near Broad Street, Wagga Wagga," a NSW Police spokesperson said at the time.
"Members of the public are urged to avoid the area. No further information is available at this stage."
Multiple emergency services were on the scene, including Fire and Rescue NSW, NSW Ambulance and Police NSW.
Emergency crews have now left the street and vehicles are once again permitted to drive through.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.