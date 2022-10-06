Wagga SES will hold a community meeting on Friday evening to discuss the impacts predicted rainfall may have on the Murrumbidgee River and how it could impact the city's low-lying areas.
North Wagga, Oura, Moorong, Flowerdale and Pomigalana residents are being advised to attend the meeting which will be held at the North Wagga Community Hall at 6pm on Friday.
The Murrumbidgee River at Wagga is already higher than normal, measuring 6.29 metres high according to the bureau as at 11am Thursday.
Wagga Beach and the Wiradjuri Reserve remain flooded in various areas.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
