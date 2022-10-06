The Daily Advertiser
Wagga SES to hold community meeting as Murrumbidgee River set to rise

Taylor Dodge
Taylor Dodge
Updated October 6 2022 - 8:39am, first published 8:30am
Roads and paths at the Wiradjuri Reserve remain flooded due to a swollen Murrumbidgee River which could worsen in coming days. Picture by Taylor Dodge

Wagga SES will hold a community meeting on Friday evening to discuss the impacts predicted rainfall may have on the Murrumbidgee River and how it could impact the city's low-lying areas.

