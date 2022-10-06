NARRANDERA trainer and driver combination Ellen Bartley and Blake Jones will look chase their maiden group one success together at Melton on Saturday.
Bartley will be represented by Miss Chantilly in the $150,000 group one Victoria Oaks (2760m) on a bumper night of harness racing at Melton.
Miss Chantilly finished fourth in the NSW Oaks earlier in the year and qualified for the final of the Victorian edition with a fast-finshing third in a heat last Saturday night.
Jones is looking forward to having a drive in another big group one.
"It's always good. It's what you strive for all the time, to get into those type of races, do your best in them and ideally try to win them," Jones said.
"It's just good to be there that's for sure."
Miss Chantilly has drawn gate nine, two on the second row, for the assignment.
She is rated a $34 chance but Jones thinks she can run a big race.
MORE SPORT NEWS
"I honestly don't think she can be too far off them," he said.
"Obviously she's going to need everything to go her way to win but if everything went her way and she got the right run, I think she can be definitely close enough.
"Whether she can be the first past the post, well, time will tell.
"Her NSW Oaks runs were both good. She came from a long way back there. There looks to be a lot of early speed, which should suit her, but she's still going to need to be close to them, she's not going to be able to come from last."
Jones missed the drive in the heat last Saturday due to a wedding with Nathan Jack taking the reins. He had another wedding this Saturday night but has been excused to take the drive.
"She went super. Nath was pretty happy with her and said she hit the line good," he said.
"She does have a nice trailing draw so we're not going to have to do too much early.
"She does seem to like the longer distance and she's a filly that I've found seems to, the better horses she goes up against, the better she goes."
Bartley said she was happy with Miss Chantilly going into the race after some nice work on Thursday.
Jones and Bartley have had a couple of group one placings but are yet to crack it for a breakthrough victory at that level.
Miss Chantilly is another pacer owned by Leeton's Michael Boots.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.