An anaesthesiologist will continue to work part-time at a Wagga dental clinic after winning an appeal against being suspended from medical practice while awaiting trial for an alleged rape.
Consultant anaesthetist Dr Walid Aly, aged 55, of the Melbourne suburb of Werribee, was given an immediate suspension by the Medical Board of Australia 18 months after he was charged in Victoria with one count of rape and one count of recklessly causing injury.
Dr Aly was charged over the alleged offences in February 2020, was released on bail and disclosed the charges to the Medical Board of Australia.
Dr Aly currently practises as an anaesthetist at two dental clinics, one in Wagga and the other in Mount Gambier in South Australia.
The Victorian criminal charges have effectively prevented him from working in the public hospital system pending the outcome of a trial.
In March last year, Dr Aly was committed to stand trial in the Victorian County Court. The trial has yet to take place and Dr Aly has pleaded not guilty and has disputed the charges.
On August 30 last year, the Medical Board decided to take immediate action to suspend Dr Aly's registration as a medical practitioner in the field of general and specialist anaesthesia.
The Medical Board at the time said that the decision was taken in the public interest as a registered health practitioner had been charged with a serious criminal offence unrelated to their practice.
"Immediate action is required to be taken to maintain public confidence in the provision of services by health practitioners," the board said.
Dr Aly appealed the board decision at the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal (VCAT), arguing that the Medical Board had misinterpreted public interest.
Dr Aly submitted that there was "no evidence" justifying his immediate suspension on the basis that he poses a serious risk to persons.
VCAT heard he had a lengthy period of unblemished professional conduct and the charges were completely unconnected to his work.
Following a hearing in March, VCAT decided late last month to lift Dr Aly's suspension.
"We agree that if proved, the seriousness of the alleged conduct calls into question Dr Aly's suitability to hold registration as a medical practitioner," the VCAT decision said.
"If they are proved, as Dr Aly recognises, the question of his suitability will be reviewed. If he is acquitted, the position will be different."
VCAT said it was a "serious step" to suspend a practitioner "who is otherwise to be presumed innocent of the charges laid".
