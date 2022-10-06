The Illabo Show finally celebrates its 100th show this weekend, after three-long years of COVID delays.
Show committee member David Carter said it's the one event that traditionally brings the small town together every year and the community have struggled without that connection during the pandemic.
"It's a country show, we're out in the bush ... it has always been the focal point for the community," he said.
In other news:
"It's a place where we can get together, show our produce of course, and then talk to people you haven't seen for ages.
"It's been difficult, you start to lose that connection. We haven't got a football team or a cricket team like other places ... we've only got our show."
The show usually attracts 1000 or so people each year, and is unique in that nearly everyone in town is involved in some way.
And for the 150-odd people of Illabo, fostering community spirit is important, he said.
"It helps people's wellbeing, you're surprised how much you gain by talking to each other and having a bit of community interaction and spirit," he said.
One positive of the sabbatical is the town has received government grants allowing them to make $300,000 in upgrades to the showgrounds since the 99th show.
The day will have all your favourite show events, plus a few quirky ones like the Dog Lotto and How Heavy? Events. And a few special one-offs to mark the special occasion, like plough demonstrations and a Highland Dancing display.
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
