The Illabo Show returns for its 100th show this weekend

Conor Burke
By Conor Burke
Updated October 6 2022 - 5:08am, first published 5:00am
Amelia and Jessica Garlick, 8 from Illabo, enjoying the 99th Illabo Show.

The Illabo Show finally celebrates its 100th show this weekend, after three-long years of COVID delays.

