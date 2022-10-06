The Daily Advertiser

Ground closures and heavy rain pushes back start of Wagga softball season

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated October 6 2022 - 5:38am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga Softball Association has postponed the start of the season due to poor weather and inaccessible fields. Picture by Les Smith

Wagga Softball Association has postponed the start of their season due to weather and field concerns.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.