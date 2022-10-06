Wagga Softball Association has postponed the start of their season due to weather and field concerns.
The C grade and Premier women's competitions were due to begin this Saturday but have been pushed back to October 22, in line with youth and junior competitions.
Association president Prue Adams said it is a shame to have to push the start of the season back, but that softball isn't the only sport being impacted by recent rain.
"Our plan is the 22nd and we'll work from there, whether or not that comes to fruition is another thing and unfortunately is out of our hands," Adams said.
Adams said the organisation also needed to be respectful to Wagga City Council and their decisions to open and close fields.
"I'm not even sure they could get their machinery on there to cut the lawns and things like that," she said.
The playing diamonds also need maintenance and repairs which the Association has been unable to complete due to water at French Fields.
The committee is meeting with clubs next week to finalise team nominations and this season's fixture.
Adams said they will also discuss how to maximise the number of games played if rounds are cancelled due to weather.
"It's going to be a bit of a play by the ear type thing and hope that it'll all start to clear up, we can come up with at our meetings , options in regards to how we're best to manage cancellations to try and optimise the amount of games that are members can get,' Adams said.
Adams said she's cautious of how rescheduling of games may work and that she is aware players have lives outside of the game.
"Ideally we don't want to have to have people at softball every night of the week. When you get a washout on Saturday, and say we'll reschedule for Wednesday, a lot of people have already planned their work schedule, or school schedule or whatever else is on in life, around knowing that sport is on X day," she said.
Another restraint on rescheduling games is lighting. Currently only one diamond has lights that mean it can be used for night games.
The Association has applied for grant funding to get lights set at another diamond, but are yet to hear if they have been successful.
Even with daylight savings Adams estimates that games could only be played until 7.30pm.
"If we can secure the grant in the stronger communities fund that we put in for, for the lights on diamond three, it gives us a little bit more flexibility with how we can make up games as well," Adams said.
Men's Premier and the women's over 30 competitions will begin on October 24 and 25 respectively.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
