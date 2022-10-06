A Hay man has been jailed for 18 months for his role in a violent home invasion in which a man was punched in the face at his Wagga unit.
Josh David Lewis, 36, appeared in Wagga District Court on Thursday having pleaded guilty to one count each of aggravated enter dwelling in company to commit an indictable offence and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
Lewis also pleaded guilty to breaching COVID-19 public health regulations by leaving home without a reasonable excuse.
Lewis appeared via videolink from Cooma Correctional Centre where he is currently serving a two-and-a-half year sentence for leading police on two pursuits in and around Wagga.
A police statement of facts said Lewis, his three co-offenders and the victim were all known to each other.
Lewis attended the victim's unit on Bolger Avenue in Mount Austin on the morning of September 3 last year after being accused by the victim the previous day of stealing cash and a bankcard from his co-offender.
The victim opened his front door for the co-offender who claimed to have been robbed and then saw Lewis and two other male co-offenders approaching the front gate.
A co-offender asked the victim why he accused them of theft and the victim replied "Cause you f-----g did".
The victim was assaulted by one of the co-offenders and then saw Lewis coming in the front gate.
Lewis walked straight up to the victim and punched him in face, connecting with the mouth area and causing him to bleed and drop to the ground.
Judge Gordon Lerve described Lewis's offending as "opportunistic and spur-of-the-moment".
"It appears to me [Lewis] came upon the scene somewhat later than the co-accused; his criminality is less than [the other offenders]," Jude Lerve said.
Judge Lerve said the offending was "moderately below mid-range" in seriousness and his moral culpability was reduced by being under the effects of drug-induced psychosis at the time.
A psychiatrist's report stated Lewis also had attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and been abused and bullied extensively as a child.
Lewis's barrister said his client had strong family support and a job to go to after he was released.
Lewis was convicted and sentenced to 18 months' imprisonment with a non-parole period of eight months to expire in November next year, effectively adding six months to his current sentence.
Two of Lewis's co-offenders have previously been sentenced to terms of imprisonment for their roles in the home invasion and a third is due to be sentenced later this month.
