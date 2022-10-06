The Daily Advertiser
Letters to the editor, The Daily Advertiser, October 7

October 6 2022 - 6:30pm
Letters: Just how will an Indigenous Voice to Parliament operate?

HOW WILL A VOICE WORK?

Old white blokes can't pontificate on Indigenous culture, so I'll quote Bundjalung man, MP Warren Mundine OA: "The Voice is not Aboriginal culture. In our cultures, only countrymen and women can speak for country. No national body can speak for the circa 300 traditional owner groups, Australia's 'First Nations'; it would be a huge bureaucratic structure drowning out Aboriginal voices, not enabling them to be heard." ("Do we really need an Aboriginal Voice for Parliament?", Epoch times, September 2).

