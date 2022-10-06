Letters: Just how will an Indigenous Voice to Parliament operate?

Old white blokes can't pontificate on Indigenous culture, so I'll quote Bundjalung man, MP Warren Mundine OA: "The Voice is not Aboriginal culture. In our cultures, only countrymen and women can speak for country. No national body can speak for the circa 300 traditional owner groups, Australia's 'First Nations'; it would be a huge bureaucratic structure drowning out Aboriginal voices, not enabling them to be heard." ("Do we really need an Aboriginal Voice for Parliament?", Epoch times, September 2).
And no one knows how an Aboriginal Voice would even be selected: by vote, appointment, lottery?
Locally, Wiradjuri elder James Ingram said that "each Indigenous Nation [300 according to Mundine] should be given the chance to dictate their own treaty... before [my emphasis] a voice can appropriately be enshrined" ("Hopeful Wiradjuri leaders will 'wait and see' as Labor government pledges Indigenous Voice to Parliament in first term", The Daily Advertiser, May 24). The treaty "before" seems crucial to Ingram's idea of the timeline for a "Voice". And yes, the word "dictate" seems just a tad worrying.
In that article, Mr Ingram insisted that "there is a need for our voice to be enshrined in the Parliament". According to Labor (and everyone), it won't be - it will be a purely "advisory body" and not part of Parliament or government.
Unless Mr Ingram meant to say, "enshrined in the constitution" rather than "in the Parliament" (a weird mix-up) then he will be hopelessly disappointed and his essential timeline, as I've shown, is reversed, so I can only imagine that, on principle, he will vote "no" in any referendum.
For the "Republic referendum" a couple of decades ago, a "preferred model" was outlined. I've seen no model at all for how an Indigenous "Voice" might work, despite myriad promises about how good it will be.
I'm beginning to suspect that this is because no model would actually "work" in any functional society, and no-one wants us to glom onto that important notion.
READ MORE LETTERS:
Jim Chalmers forecasts some savings in expenditure will come from cheaper, cleaner energy.
He is obviously referring to nuclear energy, but does not name it, as the word "nuclear" is anathema to Labor thinking.
Hopefully the parliamentary discussions and amendments to the draft legislation establishing our National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) will ensure the effectiveness and longevity of that agency.
While the draft is a commendable start in my opinion it allows too much "wriggle room" for those individuals and organisations with influence and unlimited resources to frustrate the operations of the NACC.
The cross bench, whose input to the Labor draft is apparent, will move further amendments before supporting the bill. The LNP not unexpectedly, is having "two bob each-way". Peter Dutton is supporting the draft. The shadow attorney general, Julian Leeser is not. Attorney general, Mark Dreyfuss has addressed the LNP "red herring" about unions being exempt from NACC attention by saying "no third party to corruption will be exempt from investigation by the NACC".
HAVE YOUR SAY: Do you have something to get off your chest? Simply click here to send a letter to the editor.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.