Letters: Just how will an Indigenous Voice to Parliament operate?

Locally, Wiradjuri elder James Ingram said that "each Indigenous Nation [300 according to Mundine] should be given the chance to dictate their own treaty... before [my emphasis] a voice can appropriately be enshrined" ("Hopeful Wiradjuri leaders will 'wait and see' as Labor government pledges Indigenous Voice to Parliament in first term", The Daily Advertiser, May 24). The treaty "before" seems crucial to Ingram's idea of the timeline for a "Voice". And yes, the word "dictate" seems just a tad worrying.