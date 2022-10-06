The Daily Advertiser

Megan Castle of Wagga City Wanderers selected for National Talent Challenge

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
October 6 2022
Wagga City Wanderers striker Megan Castle was selected in the NSW Regional team to compete at the National Talent Challenge. Picture by Les Smith

Wagga City Wanderers' Megan Castle has been selected in the NSW Regional squad to compete at the National Talent Challenge (NTC) in Canberra this week.

