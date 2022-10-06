Wagga City Wanderers' Megan Castle has been selected in the NSW Regional squad to compete at the National Talent Challenge (NTC) in Canberra this week.
The Challenge offers under 18s players with the chance to showcase their skills in front of Football Australia and Australian National Team selectors.
Football NSW's Player Development Manager for Girls Nadine Shiels told footballnsw.com.au that the Challenge is an important talent identification event.
"The NTC provides selectors with a fantastic opportunity to identify future Matildas talent and we are hoping that our girls from both Metro and Regional do their part in continuing on with the player development pathway representing the green and gold," Shiels said.
The NSW Regional team did not have any games during the first day of the NTC but played two on Thursday.
The Tumut local was the first woman to play 50 first grade games for the Wanderers earlier this year.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.