South Wagga coach Joel Robinson is looking forward to the upcoming Wagga Cricket season with the reigning premiers set to have a few big changes to their side.
Most notably is reigning Brian Lawrence Medal winner Blake Harper who has left the Blues in order to head to Sydney, where he is playing second grade for Eastern Suburbs in the NSW Premier League.
Robinson admitted that the loss of Harper was a big one for his side, with the young all-rounder being one of the most dominant players in the competition over the past few seasons.
"He's the reigning league medallist and I think he came second the year before," Robinson said.
"He's also won a couple of b&f's at club level, so you take away an opening bowler and a bloke that bats at number three and you've got a few little pieces to pick up on."
In addition to Harper, Jake Scott will also spend some time away from the Blues with the talented youngster committing to playing in the U21 competition in Sydney with Penrith.
While hopeful of having Scott back throughout the season, Robinson said that the club was happy for him to test himself at a higher level.
"We want him to play at the highest level that he can," he said.
"If we have got him for a bit this year then that's great for South Wagga, but if not that's really good for Jake and his development as well.
"So we will have to play that by ear throughout the season."
With Brayden Ambler also not confirmed to line up for the Blues this season, South Wagga could be going into the season without three of their top five batsman from last year.
However it is not all doom and gloom for the Blues, with the team set to welcome back Nathan Cooke from injury while experienced duo Warren Clunes and Seb Graf will also return for South Wagga.
"Nathan Cooke coming back into the squad is massive for us," Robinson said.
"He missed all of last season with an acl injury and he got through the back end of the footy season which is a positive for him to get his body through.
"But he's been a massive player in our team over the past decade, so having him back in the side for us is big for sure.
"Warren Clunes is also coming back into the fold as he sat out last year.
"He's a premiership winning captain at Wagga City and he has won two with us and having him around will be another big inclusion as well.
"Then Seb Graf is going to play a bit more this year as well and is another guy that has been around the club for about 10 years.
"It's just really good to have those people back in the club and he's a similar mould to a lot of the players that we have got in our team.
"All-rounder's who bowl and bat a bit and field well, so having that all-rounder sort of ability in the one day cricket is going to be really good for our teams dynamic."
South Wagga are renowned for their ability to give first grade opportunities to rising players with duo Jed Guthrie and Connor Willis likely to get some more experience in the top grade.
Robinson was also pleased to welcome back former junior Hayden Watling back to South Wagga for the coming season.
"He's in that U19 state set up as a fast bowler and it's really good to have him back at the club," he said.
"I think he played two or three seasons in the juniors with us and then into some senior cricket before he went to the Colts for a couple of years.
"I think he will be a really big inclusion."
While the last few weeks have some some consistent rain, Robinson has still been pleased with how his side is building ahead of round one.
"It's obvious that the weather hasn't helped things with the start of the season," he said.
"But I think the guys are slowly getting into gear and we've been notorious as slow starters with our training.
"But once round one comes along we'll be raring to go."
