The Daily Advertiser

South Wagga coach Joel Robinson is confident that his side will be able to cover the loss of a couple of key players

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated October 6 2022 - 10:25am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
South Wagga coach Joel Robinson is confident his side will be able to cover the losses of a few key players. Picture by Les Smith

South Wagga coach Joel Robinson is looking forward to the upcoming Wagga Cricket season with the reigning premiers set to have a few big changes to their side.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.