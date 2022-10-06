Just days out from its long-awaited return, Wagga's beloved Relay For Life fundraiser has been forced to relocate.
Set to return to Conolly Park at Jubilee Park after a three-year hiatus, the relay will now take place at Wagga's Equex Centre due to the ongoing wet weather.
"With the poor forecast of rain and wet conditions we wanted to have the confidence of safety and chose to make it an undercover event," event chair Alan Pottie said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Mr Pottie said it was important the event goes ahead rain, hail or shine, because "cancer happens 24 hours a day."
"We still really wanted to run it, so we were lucky enough to secure Council's multipurpose complex at the Equex Centre," he said.
Mr Pottie said the venue change was also about keeping people safe and ensuring the day remains enjoyable for all who take part.
Mr Pottie said the cancer fundraiser will run much the same despite the venue change, but the memorable chariots will have to sit this year out. The event has now also been condensed to one day as people are unable to camp in the venue.
Food vendors will also be at the venue.
Doors will now open from 8.30am Saturday with the opening ceremony to take place at 9.30am. The hope ceremony, final lap and closing ceremony will run from 1.30pm - 2.30pm.
Relay For Life began in 1985 when US Surgeon Dr Gordy Klatt decided to walk 24 hours to raise cancer awareness. Since then, the movement has spread around the globe.
Twenty-two teams have already registered to take part, but people still wanting to sign up may do so by going to www.relayforlife.org.au and searching 'Wagga Wagga 2022'.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.