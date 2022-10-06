The Daily Advertiser

Wagga's Relay For Life organisers take shelter as heavy rains force charity event indoors

By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Relay For Life's catering coordinator Greg Johnson (l), logistics coordinator Michael Gordon and chair Alan Pottie at the Equex Centre on Thursday. Picture by Andrew Mangelsdorf

Just days out from its long-awaited return, Wagga's beloved Relay For Life fundraiser has been forced to relocate.

