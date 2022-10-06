The Daily Advertiser

Eight-time Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong premiership player Luke Walsh is calling time on his successful career

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated October 6 2022 - 8:40am, first published 8:20am
Luke Walsh with his kids Lenny, Brydie and Amelia at Ganmain Sportsground.

One of Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong's favourite sons has decided to pull up stumps on a remarkable career with Luke Walsh deciding that this season was his last.

JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

