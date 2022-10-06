One of Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong's favourite sons has decided to pull up stumps on a remarkable career with Luke Walsh deciding that this season was his last.
Walsh has enjoyed a stellar career at the Lions and is also a North Wagga premiership player with him finishing up as a nine-time premiership player across the two clubs.
Walsh is one of only three Lions to have played in every grand final win in the period where they won seven premierships across eight years between 2004 and 2011.
This year's premiership made it eight wins from eight attempts for the Lions and with his record from the Saints, it equates to nine premierships from 10 attempts.
With the fairy tale finish following the Lions grand final win against Collingullie-Glenfield Park, Walsh decided that it was time to hang up the boots.
"It's probably about time to pull up stumps I reckon," Walsh said.
"I'll stay involved with the club obviously, but I'm not really planning on playing footy myself.
"It was on my mind during the year that I was planning on making this year my last year just with family life and the body getting a bit sorer.
"As we got further into the season and into finals and then making the grand final, I was thinking if we win this then that will do me and I'll be pretty happy with that.
"If you're ever going to walk away from it, then walking out with a grand final win is probably the way to do it.
"I'm pretty content with what I have done in footy and I'm happy enough to call it quits I think."
While hesitant to say the word retirement, Walsh said that it was unlikely that he would line up again in first grade for the Lions next year.
"If anything maybe just a couple of games in the twos if I really feel the need to scratch that itch," he said.
"But as far as retirement, I think that can be a pretty loose term around here as I have seen a lot of blokes retire then come back and play.
"I've got to get my knee sorted out then see how I'm feeling, but I'm pretty happy with finishing up now."
Walsh admitted that it was a struggle to finish the season, with a knee injury giving him constant grief during the second half of the year with him missing the Lions two final games of the regular season against Turvey Park and Narrandera
"The last six to eight weeks was pretty tough," he said.
"I struggled with it from the 'Gullie game at Crossroads then Leeton at Leeton it really gave me a lot of grief.
"I had a MRI to see what was going on and went to see the surgeon and I had torn my meniscus and was missing a bit of cartilage, so I had bone on bone and some bone bruising.
"The physio and the surgeon both thought I shouldn't really be playing, but I convinced him that I only needed to get through a few more games.
"My whole week was just geared towards getting my knee right to try and play on the weekend and be fit enough to warrant my spot in the team and contribute.
"Getting that grand final win was just a nice way to finish up and I was feeling pretty happy and thinking that I've had enough."
Already involved with the junior club, Walsh said that he was still going to be around the senior group next year, lending a hand wherever it is needed.
"I'll still be around the club," he said.
"I'll still go and watch the boys train on Thursday night and still be involved in the seniors.
"Just be a supporter really and help out wherever I can."
After playing the game that he loves for such a long time, Walsh admitted it was going to be difficult to walk away.
"I'll miss it," he said.
"There's probably some things that I won't miss like being sore and doing all of the recovery.
"But I'll miss playing the game and winning and singing the song with a few beers afterwards.
"I love the physical side of footy and I'll miss the contest and you won't be able to replace that I don't think.
"But all good things come to an end."
