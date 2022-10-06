VETERAN mare Glamors Symbol will be out to her post her third win in 10 days when she steps out again at Riverina Paceway on Friday.
The eight-year-old mare has relished a drop in grade by posting back-to-back Tuesday night victories for father-and-son combination Paul and Jared Kahlefeldt.
She jumps back up in grade on Friday, contesting the Rural Supplies Coolamon NR47 Pace (1740m), where she will aim for a third win on the trot.
"She's been racing really well in Friday company," Jared said.
"She's a really lowly-graded horse that has been racing up in class every single week. And she'd actually been performing quite well every week for a long time on Fridays. She'd been doing her job for us and she just relished the drop back in grade on the Tuesday meetings.
"She'd been doing a great job in the higher grade but relished the drop in grade and obviously a couple of handy draws helped as well.
"She'd been drawing pretty bad in some of those higher graded races so when she dropped back and got the better draw, we've been able to use her gate speed again and she's been going great, we're really happy with her."
After coming up with barrier seven on Friday, Kahlefeldt suggested they may have to drive for luck.
"She's obviously back in the Friday grade, she's definitely up in grade again and she's drawn bad," Jared said.
"Her form is actually quite good, she's driving well, she's feeling really well but from that draw, we might just have to go for a bit of luck (on Friday) and hopefully she's running into a place or something."
Kahlefeldt has five drives on the nine-race card at Wagga, including Glamour Fox having her first start for the stable in the Benstud NR 55 Pace (2270m), where she has drawn gate three.
"She's come from Bathurst. She's got pretty good form up there in Bathurst and we're hoping the form there stacks up with Wagga form," Jared said.
"Hopefully we can get a pretty strong performance out of her.
"It's my first time sitting behind her so it will be getting a feel for the horse, I don't think she's got great gate speed but I don't think that matters with her, I think she's more driven off the speed and hopefully can come home into some prizemoney as well."
Of his four drives for his father, Kahlefeldt believes Isntthatright could be the pick of them from barrier one in the Harness Trading Ring Australia NR47 Pace (1740m).
He then has a drive for Cobram trainer Don Rudd on last-start Shepparton winner Some Change in the last, the TAB Venue Mode NR 75 Pace (1740m), from barrier three.
"He's a beautiful horse to drive," he said.
"I've driven him once in a really red hot race. (Friday's) race is a fair bit easier than the last time I drove her.
"From barrier three, there's still some very nice horses in the race, I'll have a chat with Don beforehand and see what we do and where we end up but from that draw we should be able to get close enough and hopefully put our self in the race and be competitive."
